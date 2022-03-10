Your Neighborhood — Your News®
East Rockaway man indicted for threatening to
kill his wife with ‘ghost guns’ in Glen Oaks: DA
fendant. Police also allegedly
found a plastic bag
containing cocaine in
Saxton’s wallet.
Police then obtained and
later executed a search warrant
of his Nassau County
residence, where they found
a cache of weapons and
ammunition.
Law enforcement sources
said police found within Saxton’s
home nine ghost handguns,
four shotguns, two rifles,
two bulletproof vests, 50 extended
magazines and 1,000 rounds
of ammunition. There were also
several other gun parts and
accessories recovered.
“This defendant allegedly
threatened to shoot his wife
in a hospital that specializes
in treating children,” Katz
said. “This potentially deadly
threat was made all the
more frightening when police
found illegal and untraceable
firearms on the defendant.
This growing prevalence of
“ghost guns” is adding to the
chaos and bloodshed in our
neighborhoods. My office
will continue to do everything
possible to stop the flow
of these illegal firearms. The
defendant has been apprehended
and now faces very
serious charges.”
BY BILL PARRY
A Long Island man was arraigned
Friday, Feb. 18, and
charged with threatening to
kill his estranged wife at Cohen
Children’s Medical Center
in Glen Oaks last month,
according to Queens District
Attorney Melinda Katz.
Thomas Saxton, 34, of
Baisley Avenue in East
Rockaway, appeared before
Queens Criminal Court
Judge Jeffrey Gershuny and
was arraigned on a 14-count
criminal complaint charging
him with criminal possession
of a weapon, menacing,
endangering the welfare of a
child, criminal possession of
a controlled substance and
other crimes.
Police from the 105th
Precinct in Queens Village
responded to the scene and
stopped Saxton near his vehicle
and allegedly recovered
two “ghost guns” in his possession
— firearms that do
not have serial numbers and
can be made of plastic and
other untraceable parts, often
sold in kits.
According to the charges,
it was just after noon on Feb.
17 inside the medical facility
when Saxton allegedly pulled
out a gun and threatened his
estranged wife as she held their
2-year-old child in her arms.
Saxton allegedly said that
he would kill her in front of
all the people there.
Moments later, Saxton
walked out of the 76th Avenue
facility and then called his
wife on the phone.
At that point, he allegedly
threatened her again, stating
that he would kill her in her
sleep, according to the criminal
complaint.
Police arrived at the scene
and found Saxton in the hospital’s
parking lot.
At that time, the defendant
dropped a loaded magazine
on the ground, according to
Katz.
Police recovered a loaded
.10mm pistol, a .9mm
pistol and ammunition for
both firearms from the de-
A Long Island man was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court for
threatening to kill his wife at a Glen Oaks medical center, and a
search of his home uncovered an arsenal of weapons and ammo.
Photos courtesy of NYPD
This growing prevalence of ‘ghost guns’ is adding to the
chaos and bloodshed in our neighborhoods. My office
will continue to do everything possible to stop the
flow of these illegal firearms. The defendant has been
apprehended and now faces very serious charges.
DA Melinda Katz
