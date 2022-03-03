Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Feb. 25 - March 3, 2022
Little Neck Marine Reservist charged with storming
Capitol allegedly sold fake vaccination cards: Feds
Little Neck resident Jia Liu, already charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol,
was arrested and charged in a COVID-19 vaccination card fraud scheme, according to federal
prosecutors. Photo courtesy of U.S. Attorney Offi ce for the Eastern District of New York
tion cards to falsely record
persons as immunized with
vaccines that protect against
COVID-19, when in reality,
they had not been immunized.
In addition to selling
stolen and false cards to unvaccinated
persons, Liu and
Rodriguez also conspired to
enter false COVID-19 vaccination
records into New
York state databases, allowing
unvaccinated individuals
to receive the Excelsior
Pass, which displays a user’s
vaccination status in a digital
app.
According to court documents,
Lin purchased blank
COVID-19 vaccination
cards from Rodriguez, and
then forged and distributed
them to buyers and other
co-conspirators for a profit.
Liu also directed buyers to
meet Rodriguez in person
at the healthcare clinic to
purchase fraudulent cards.
Rodriguez would meet the
buyer, but instead of administering
the vaccine, he destroyed
a vial of a vaccine
intended to be used on a patient.
He then provided a forged
COVID-19 vaccination card
to the buyer, making it falsely
appear that the buyer had
received a dose of the vaccine.
He further made entries
in the immunization
databases falsely indicating
that the buyer had been
vaccinated.
After the U.S. Department
of Defense imposed a
requirement that all active
and reserve military service
members be vaccinated
against COVID-19, from August
2021 to January 2022,
Liu created and distributed
false COVID-19 vaccination
cards to United States
Marine Corps reservists to
help them evade vaccination
requirements.
The defendants promoted
their scheme through messages
on encrypted messaging
applications and on
social media. They referred
to COVID-19 vaccination
cards using code names,
such as “gift cards,” “Cardi
Bs,” “Christmas cards” and
“Pokemon cards.” The defendants
distributed at least
300 stolen or false COVID-19
vaccination cards and created
more than 70 false entries
in the immunization
databases.
“The COVID-19 vaccination
card fraud scheme allegedly
perpetrated by Liu and
Rodriguez resulted in more
than 300 stolen or false vaccination
cards circulating
throughout the community,
and in the destruction of
multiple doses of a vaccine
intended to protect people
from the most severe effects
of the virus,” FBI Special
Agent-in-Charge Michael
J. Driscoll said. “Schemers
who defraud the government
in any way — and profit
from pocketing the funds—
will continue to be held accountable.”
If convicted, Liu and Rodriguez
face up to 10 years in
prison.
BY BILL PARRY
A U.S. Marine Corps Reservist
from Little Neck, who
was arrested in October and
charged with taking part in
the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot
in Washington, D.C., was
arrested by federal agents
last week and charged in a
separate case for allegedly
conspiring to sell hundreds
of counterfeit COVID-19
vaccination cards to his fellow
reservists, according to
federal prosecutors.
An indictment was unsealed
in Brooklyn charging
Jia Liu, 26, and Steven
Rodriguez, a fellow reservist
from Long Island, with
conspiring to commit forgery
in connection with their
scheme to distribute and sell
phony vax cards. Liu was
additionally charged with
conspiring to defraud the
Department of Defense for
providing the card to fellow
reservists.
“As alleged, by deliberately
distributing fraudulent
COVID-19 vaccination cards
to the unvaccinated, the defendants
put military and
other communities at risk
of contracting a virus that
has already claimed nearly
1 million lives in this country,”
U.S. Attorney Breon
Peace said. “This office remains
committed to rooting
out and prosecuting those
individuals who threaten
our public health and safety
for profit.”
The indictment alleges
that from at least March 2021
to February 2022, Liu and
Rodriguez conspired to steal
and forge COVID-19 vaccina-
