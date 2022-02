PRESIDENT BIDEN VISITS QUEENS SCHOOL: SEE INSIDE Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS 75 cents Feb. 11- Feb. 17, 2022 FLUSHING’S NEW ‘HATE FREE ZONE’ WILL COMBAT ANTI-ASIAN VIOLENCE The MinKwon Center, in partnership with local organizations and local officials, announced the Flushing Hate Free Zone to combat a rise in anti-Asian hate, on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Vol. 31 No. 6 32 total pages BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED In light of increased anti- Asian attacks in New York City, the MinKwon Center for Community Action, in partnership with the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations, launched a new campaign on Thursday, Feb. 4, to create safe spaces in the community. As part of the campaign, the center will host “Know Your Rights” sessions on immigration, housing and safety. The Hate Free Zones will work alongside small businesses in Flushing and other community organizations that provide support to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community to create sanctuary spaces. Plus, the campaign will begin conversations about what it means to re-open Flushing the “right way,” after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic devastated small businesses. The project aims to create an inclusive, welcoming Flushing community as a direct counter to the xenophobia that has been directed toward the AAPI community. According to John Park, executive director of the MinKwon Center, the rise in violent hate crimes against the AAPI community is a citywide, statewide and nationwide issue that has spiraled out of control with no lack of accountability. The solution, Park says, is coming together as a community to combat hate. “If you can’t do it through policy, you have to do it by shifting the needle of a cul- Photo by Paul Frangipane ture of a community, and activate our members,” Park said. “In this new Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, we are going to move ahead in a different way, and build back in a different way, but in the right way, and because Flushing is an international community, we have that legacy of our commitment to always protect those who are vulnerable or are at risk of prosecution. We are going to continue that commitment.” The MinKwon Center and the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, along with its partners, will launch a pledge campaign and a visibility campaign while targeting at least 20% of Flushing businesses to participate in the Hate Free Zone initiative. The center will also distribute “Know Your Rights” brochures to business owners to display on their windows and in their stores. The posters and brochures are translated into English, Chinese, Korean, Bangla and Spanish. Many small business owners who may have experienced hate or have witnessed a verbal or physical assault, will learn how to provide safety and report an incident, said Jennifer Sun, co-executive director of Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE). “It starts with each of us in the community, building these relationships and breaking the isolation,” Sun said. John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, said the message is clear: Hate has no place in Flushing. “We stand for Black Lives Matter, our Latino neighbors are important and Asian American hate is something we all must oppose,” Choe said. “In 1657, the people of Flushing rose up against the authoritarian rule of Peter Stuyvesant, who told them to persecute Quakers and other religious minorities. It was the people here in Flushing who said, no we have our rights, and we will protect our brothers and sisters regardless of whether they’re Muslim, Jewish or Christians — welcome them with love and open arms.” Hailie Kim, a Sunnyside resident and housing organizer for the MinKwon Center, said she hopes that other communities will use Flushing’s new Hate Free Zone as a model for their own, after recalling an incident that took place several weeks ago while she was heading to work. “A man was screaming about the shape of East Asian people’s eyes and this was around the time when we couldn’t go a day without another member of our AAPI community being attacked,” Kim said. “I was hoping he would outpace me.” Read more on QNS.com. Reach reporter Carlotta Mohamed by e-mail at cmohamed@schnepsmedia. com or by phone at (718) 260– 4526. /QNS.com