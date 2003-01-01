Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Community Board 11 votes in favor of $25 million reconstruction
Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, 2022
plan to update design of Douglaston-Little Neck Library
BY JENNA BAGCAL
Earlier this month, Community
Board 11 approved
design plans for the reconstruction
of the Douglaston-
Little Neck library, slated
to completely replace the
original structure that was
built in 1963.
On Monday, Jan. 3,
board members voted in approval
of the $25 million,
11,500-square-foot project
for the 249-01 Northern
Blvd. building that will feature
three f loors and a children’s
open-air garden.
The building will be compliant
with the Americans
with Disabilities Act.
Renderings for the
Queens Public Library
branch were unveiled back
in November 2021 and CB
11’s Library Committee recommended
the plan at its
Dec. 21 meeting.
QPL commissioned
BKSK Architects to create
the library design, with A rendering of the Douglaston Library. Courtesy of the Department of Design and Construction
construction planned to begin
in late 2023 and finish in
mid-2026.
According to BKSK’s
website, the firm specializes
in sustainability, preservation,
community and
planning and they have had
past experience with building
libraries.
The planned library will
have a LEED certification,
the most widely used green
building rating system in
the world. Short for “leadership
in energy and environmental
design,” LEED
certification is used to
create healthy, highly efficient
and cost-saving green
buildings.
The Queens Chronicle
reported that the certification
is made possible by a
green roof on the first f loor
and a rooftop garden on the
second f loor.
