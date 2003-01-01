Your Neighborhood — Your News®
THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS
75 cents
Jan. 21 - Jan. 27, 2022
SPECIAL SECTION
PERSON of the YEAR
SEE INSIDE
Mayor Eric Adams
Leading our city
Vol. 31 No. 3 40 total pages
Walgreens preparing
to close its Bell Blvd.
location in February
BY JENNA BAGCAL
A Walgreens pharmacy on Bell Boulevard in Bayside is
closing up shop next month.
News of the store’s closure cropped up on a neighborhood
Facebook group and a company spokesperson confirmed
that following a “difficult decision,” Feb. 15 would be the
last day for the Bayside pharmacy.
“As we move forward on our strategy to expand Walgreens’
role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we
are focused on creating the right network of stores in the
right locations to best meet the needs of the communities
we serve. We have made the difficult decision to close this
location. There are a number of factors that we take into
consideration including dynamics of the local market and
changing buying habits of our customers,” a company
spokesperson told QNS in an email.
The store’s current location at 39-20 Bell Blvd. previously
housed a Rite Aid Pharmacy but switched to a Walgreens
after the company bought half of its rival’s U.S. stores for
$5.18 billion in 2017.
According to the Walgreens spokesperson, customers
with existing prescriptions at the Bell Boulevard store will
have their files “automatically transferred” to neighboring
pharmacies.
“Prescription files will automatically transfer to other
nearby stores. Customers do not need to take any action;
the transfer is automatic and our teams at those stores look
forward to serving them. Pharmacy patients will receive a
letter in the mail providing more information about their
prescription records,” the spokesperson told QNS.
Walgreens has multiple locations in northeast Queens,
including stores in Auburndale, College Point, Oakland
Gardens and Whitestone.
Reach reporter Jenna Bagcal by e-mail at jbagcal@
schnepsmedia.com or by phone at (718) 260-2583.
