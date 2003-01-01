Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Jan. 7 - Jan. 13, 2022
NYPD offi cers make holidays bright
at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children
BY JENNA BAGCAL
Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s Hospital for Children
Officers from the New York
City Police Department continued
an annual holiday tradition
this year with a special visit to
St. Mary’s Hospital for Children
in Bayside.
On Monday, Dec. 20, New
York’s Finest and the K9 unit
joined patients and families for
the festive day, which featured
a socially distanced car parade,
an aerial flyover and gifts from
Santa Claus.
NYPD officers also treated
St. Mary’s healthcare workers
with a free breakfast
delivery.
St. Mary’s Healthcare System
for Children has been a lifesaving
institution for children
for over 145 years. The Bayside
hospital is the only center for pediatric
long-term and rehabilitative
care in the region.
In addition to its in-patient
hospital facility, children with
complex medical conditions
also receive home care services
and community programs.
