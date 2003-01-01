Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Jan. 1-Jan. 7, 2021
Construction set to begin for expansion
of Oakland Gardens elementary school
BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED
The long-awaited construction
to add a new wing
to P.S. 46 in Oakland Gardens
is scheduled to begin,
according to Councilman
Barry Grodenchik.
The expansion of P.S.
46, also known as the Alley
Pond School, located at 64-45
218 St., will bring 440 seats,
as well as a number of specialty
classrooms and suites
for students and staff. Most
importantly, the new wing of
the building will include an
elevator, making the entire
facility accessible.
The new addition is receiving
support from Grodenchik,
Lorraine Grillo,
the president and CEO of
NYC School Construction
Authority (SCA), Senator
Toby Stavisky, Assemblywoman
Nily Rozic, and P.S.
46 Principal Stamo Karalazarides,
who requested the
expansion to accommodate
the growing student body.
“This project alleviates
overcrowding at P.S. 46Q
so that the school can continue
to provide a premier
educational experience
to students,” Grodenchik
said. “P.S. 46Q is a 2020 National
Blue Ribbon school,
one of the best in the city.
With additional space, the
A rendering of the new wing to be constructed at P.S. 46Q Alley Pond School in Oakland Gardens.
school will surely reach new
heights of excellence.”
The SCA anticipates work
to begin as early as this
week with the installation of
a temporary and protective
fence around the playground
perimeter; tree protection in
the playground; and installation
of a temporary ramp
on 219th Street. The project
is expected to be completed
in time for the September
2023 school year.
Courtesy of NYC School Construction Authority
“This new addition at P.S.
46Q is part of the plan to add
more than 2,500 new seats
to reduce overcrowding in
District 26 and provide our
students with the space and
resources they need to learn
and grow,” Grillo said. “I
would like to thank Council
member Grodenchik for his
support of our 2020-2024 Capital
Plan, which is bringing
more than 24,000 seats to our
most overcrowded districts
in Queens.”
After the construction
is complete, new amenities
will include the following:
• 440 seats for pre-K through
grade 5
• Two pre-K classrooms
• Two kindergarten classrooms
• 12 classrooms for grades 1-5
• Seven special education
classrooms
• Two reading/speech resource
rooms
• One art classroom
• One music room
• One science resource room
• One guidance suite
• One medical suite
• One administrative suite
• One parent/community
room
• One kitchen/student dining
area
• One staff lunch/conference
room
Stavisky said she’s
pleased to see the expansion
project getting underway,
after a brief but necessary
delay.
“By nearly doubling the
enrollment of Alley Pond
elementary school, this project
will provide additional
opportunities for students
within our community,”
Stavisky said. “It is imperative
that we make sure our
young students have access
to a quality learning
environment with up-todate
facilities, and this $50
million upgrade will help
ensure that for years to
come. Council member
Barry Grodenchik’s stewardship
will be appreciated
by generations of students.”
Rozic congratulated the
school community on the eagerly
awaited and essential
expansion of the building.
“Any opportunity for our
schools to add new seats and
provide students with the space
they need to learn and grow is
one to celebrate,” Rozic said.
Reach reporter Carlotta
Mohamed by e-mail at
cmohamed@schnepsmedia.
com or by phone at (718) 260–
4526.
