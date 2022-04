Online at DowntownExpress.com • Find & Post Local Jobs for Free at amNY.com/jobs THE NEWSPAPER OF LOWER MANHATTAN VOLUME 35, NUMBER 16 APRIL 22, 2022 Scenes OF NEW YORK Easter Bonnets all in fashion on Fifth Avenue. COVID cases keep climbing Page 6 A ‘flash’ from the past Pages 24-25 ‘ANARCHY’ SWEEP Page 18 PAGE 4 PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES East Village homeless encampment dismantled again as street battle rages on Johnny Grima stands his ground against an attempted sweep at the “Anarchy Row” encampment on April 19. He was arrested the following day during another raid. /DowntownExpress.com