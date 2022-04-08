Online at DowntownExpress.com • Find & Post Local Jobs for Free at amNY.com/jobs
THE NEWSPAPER OF LOWER MANHATTAN VOLUME 35, NUMBER 14 APRIL 8, 2022 One proli c artist
Steve Keene and his pop art on
display on the Lower East Side.
Pages 24-25
WAR & REMEMBRANCE
PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES
West Village steam pipe burst Page 4 NoMad Piazza returns in style Page 6
Lighting and laying a candle for the dead at St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in the East Village.
PAGE 3
‘Little Ukraine’ keeps vigil for homeland
nation amid reports of mass executions
