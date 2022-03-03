Online at DowntownExpress.com • Find & Post Local Jobs for Free at amNY.com/jobs
THE NEWSPAPER OF LOWER MANHATTAN VOLUME 35, NUMBER 9 MARCH 3, 2022
Off-Broadway preview
Eight great shows open this month. Page 21
Coastal protection on East River waterfront. Page 3
Katrina Del Mar
East Village rocker continues
her artistic development.
Page 20
STANDING PROUD
New Yorkers unite with Ukraine in spirit,
opposing Putin’s violent invasion
1 METROTECH • NYC 11201 • © 2022 SCHNEPS MEDIA
PAGES 6 & 8
PHOTO BY ADRIAN CHILDRESS
First Floodgate finally here
Protesters wave the Ukrainian fl ag outside the Russian Consulate on the Upper East Side on Feb. 27, denouncing the war on Ukraine.
/DowntownExpress.com
/jobs