Chelsea www.chelseanow.com now VOLUME 12, ISSUE 52 YOUR WEEKLY COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER SERVING CHELSEA, HUDSON Y ARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN DEC. 24, 2020 RING THOSE BELLS! PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES Winter solstice celebration at Elizabeth St. Garden Page 11 Natasha Wozniak and Catherine Nguyen ring their bells beside a statue wrapped in lights. at the Elizabeth Street Garden on Dec. 21, 2020. /www.chelseanow.com