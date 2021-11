Chelsea Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs now VOLUME 13, ISSUE 47 YOUR WEEKLY COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER SERVING CHELSEA, H UDSON YARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN NOVEMBER 18, 2021 DAY OF ACTION Tenant advocates hit Hudson Yards in search of relief Throughout four cities across New York State, a coalition of housing activists gathered for a day of action. 2022 PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES Saluting veterans Exodus ends: Manhattan move-ins up NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE BUSINESSES IN MANHATTAN AT BESTOFNEWYORKCITY.COM 718-260-2554 Page 2 Page 12 Page 4 /jobs