VOLUME 13, ISSUE 46 YOUR WEEKLY COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER SERVING CHELSEA, H UDSON YARDS & HELL'S KITCHEN NOVEMBER 11, 2021 BRAND NEW PENN MTA boss, governor unveil redesign vision for transit hub Page 3 A rendering of a redesigned Penn Station, as presented Nov. 3 by Governor Kathy Hochul and acting MTA head Janno Lieber (inset) PHOTO COURTESY OF GOVERNOR'S OFFICE/INSET VIA MTA Geniuses in tune The impacts of grocery delivery apps Page 19 Page 20-21