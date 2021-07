Chelsea www.chelseanow.com now VOLUME 13, ISSUE 29 YOUR WEEKLY COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER SERVING CHELSEA, HUDSON Y ARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN JULY 15, 2021 HEAVEN ‘SCENT’ Dazzling lemon ‘forest’ pops up in Midtown Page 4 PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES Pixar Putt teeing up Page 15 Pop-up show goes ‘Public’ in NoHo Page 10 /www.chelseanow.com