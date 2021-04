Chelsea www.chelseanow.com now VOLUME 13, ISSUE 18 YOUR WEEKLY COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER SERVING CHELSEA, HUDSON Y ARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN APRIL 29, 2021 OPEN TO HELP Struggling eateries eligible for billions in aid - but they need to move early: Schumer Page 3 PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES 3rd Street plays on Page 17 Inside the Manhattan DA’s race Page 11 Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates /www.chelseanow.com