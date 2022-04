Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs SERVING CHELSEA, HUDSON Y VOLUME 14, ISSUE 16 ARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN APRIL 22, 2022 Scenes OF NEW YORK Easter Bonnets all in fashion on Fifth Avenue. COVID cases keep climbing Page 6 A ‘flash’ from the past Pages 24-25 Page 18 EVERGREEN PIER PAGE 8 PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES Hochul, Adams hail arrival of new rooftop park at Pier 57 on the Hudson River waterfront Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul joined members of the Hudson River Park Trust and partners in the grand opening of a rooftop park at Pier 57 on April 18. /jobs