Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs SERVING CHELSEA, HUDSON Y VOLUME 14, ISSUE 13 ARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN APRIL 1, 2022 REUTERS Signal repairs coming to F train Page 3 Village tattoo artist makes film Page 40 IT’S NOT OVER YET PAGE 4 COVID-19 cases creeping back up again, with Manhattan areas squarely in the hot zone POWER WOMEN Saluting the fearless females who make Manhattan thrive Special section, Page 17 /jobs