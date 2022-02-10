Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs
SERVING CHELSEA, HUDSON Y VOLUME 14, ISSUE 6 ARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN
FEBRUARY 10, 2022
Yoshiko Chuma
East Village ‘conceptual
artist’ wowing spectators for 40
years. Page 14
‘SHED THE SHEDS!’
PAGE 3
PHOTO BY TEQUILA MINSKY
Book burning risk at NYPL
Library fire alarm project repeatedly delayed. Page 10
Resurrecting the ‘Packing’ past
Demolished façades to be rebuilt. Page 6
Debate over outdoor dining structures rages
on as NYC mulls permanent program
To the rhythm of the banjo, placard carrying marchers call for the removal of outdoor dining sheds during an East Village protest on Feb. 5, 2022
/jobs