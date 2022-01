Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs SERVING CHELSEA, HUDSON Y VOLUME 14, ISSUE 2 ARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN JANUARY 13, 2022 Helping seniors Laura Marceca takes on new role at the Greenwich House. Page 14 SHOPPING FOR ALL PAGE 3 PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES Keeping the spotlights on Historic East Village theater in fight for life. Page 15 Walking out for safety Stuy High students protest COVID conditions. Page 6 New push to protect local bodegas facing greater competition from grocery store apps Electeds applaud as Frank Garcia, chairman of National Association of State Latino Chambers of Commerce stands with small business on Jan. 9. /jobs