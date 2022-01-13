Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs
SERVING CHELSEA, HUDSON Y VOLUME 14, ISSUE 2 ARDS & HELL’S KITCHEN
JANUARY 13, 2022 Helping seniors
Laura Marceca takes on new
role at the Greenwich House.
Page 14
SHOPPING FOR ALL
PAGE 3
PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES
Keeping the spotlights on
Historic East Village theater in fight for life. Page 15
Walking out for safety
Stuy High students protest COVID conditions. Page 6
New push to protect local bodegas facing
greater competition from grocery store apps
Electeds applaud as Frank Garcia, chairman of National Association of State Latino Chambers of Commerce stands with small business on Jan. 9.
