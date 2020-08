August 2, 2020 Your Neighborhood — Your News® A FIGHTING CHANCE Morris Park Boxing Club owner starts GoFundMe. Page 2 Members of the MP Boxing Club. Courtesy of MP Boxing Club. Regis Philbin Bronx residents remember the local legend. P3 Absentee Voting Bill to extend through 2021. P4 Andy King Opposition writes letter to oust councilman. P7 LOCAL CL ASSIFIEDS PA GE 6 Vol. 9 No. 31 UUPPUDDPAADTTAEETDDE DEE VVEEEVRREYYR YDD AADYYA YAA TTA TBB XXBTTXIITMMIEMESSE..SCC.OOCMMOM