July 12, 2020 Your Neighborhood — Your News® REMEMBERING ELIJAH Morris Park rallies for Elijah McClain Cancel rent Protesters want eviction courts to stay closed in 2020. P2 and Black Lives Matter. Page 3 Ghost Bike Activists put up memorial for slain Bronx cyclists. P6 LOCAL CL ASSIFIEDS Brandon Day Community celebrates the life of Brandon Hendricks. P8 PAGE 10 Vol. 9 No. 28