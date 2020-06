LOCAL CL ASSIFIEDS PA GE 6 June 14, 2020 Your Neighborhood — Your News® CITY ISLAND URGES CHANGE Residents protest against police brutality and racism see page 3 Steve Swieciki marches with other attendees at a rally against violence and racism on May 6, on City Island. Swieciki along with Abby Rosenswalke hosted the event that gave the opportunity for attendees and community members to speak their minds, respectively. Photo by Jewel Webber Visit BXTIMES.com to get all the latest news about the Bronx, including web exclusives, podcasts and more! Einstein $1 million grant for COVID-19 research. P7 Police Reform Biaggi legislation. P2 Therapy Dogs Come to Bx Schools. P5 Vol. 9 No. 24 UUPPUDDPAADTTAEETDDE DEE VVEEEVRREYYR YDD AADYYA YAA TTA TBB XXBTTXIITMMIEMESSE..SCC.OOCMMOM /BXTIMES.com