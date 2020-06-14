LOCAL
June 14, 2020 Your Neighborhood — Your News®
CITY ISLAND URGES CHANGE
Residents protest against police brutality and racism see page 3
Steve Swieciki marches with other attendees at a rally against violence and racism on May 6, on City Island. Swieciki along with Abby Rosenswalke hosted the event that gave the opportunity
for attendees and community members to speak their minds, respectively. Photo by Jewel Webber
Einstein
$1 million grant for
COVID-19 research. P7
Police
Reform
Biaggi legislation.
P2
Therapy
Dogs
Come to Bx
Schools. P5
