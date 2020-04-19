Your Neighborhood — Your News® April 19, 2020 LOCAL CL ASSIFIEDS PAG E 6 FUNDING THE BRONX Relief effort provides $10M for borough Community members who participate in DreamYard’s free programs at the organization’s community center. Photo by David Flores from DreamYard Page 3 Feeding Workers Initiative works on feeding front line healthcare workers P2 Charter Successes in remote learning. P7 Giovanni’s Eatery to shutter. P7 Vol. 9 No. 16 UUPPUDDPAADTTAEETDDE DEE VVEEEVRREYYR YDD AADYYA YAA TTA TBB XXBTTXIITMMIEMESSE..SCC.OOCMMOM