Your Neighborhood — Your News® April 5, 2020 LOCAL CL ASSIFIEDS PAG E 6 THANK YOU! Health team heroes at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi work around the clock to keep Bronx residents safe from coronavirus Photo courtesy Jacobi Medical Center 10 Bronx restaurants to take out from during COVID-19. Page 2 Local pharmacist on efforts to maintain this essential service. Page 4 Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson refl ects on COVID-19 and women. Page 7 Vol. 9 No. 14