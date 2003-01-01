BXTIMES.COM 75¢
Volume 40 Number 41 October 9-15, 2020
SERVING THROGGS NECK, PELHAM BAY, COUNTRY CLUB, CITY ISLAND, WESTCHESTER SQUARE MORRIS PARK, VAN NEST, PELHAM
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Special Pink Edition
TAKE THE FIGHT TO
Breast Cancer
Once again, Schneps Media is proud to go pink in October for
Breast Cancer Awareness Month — and without question,
this year’s commemoration is unlike any other.
The COVID-19 pandemic seems to overshadow just about
everything in our world these days. Here in the United States this
year, it has killed more than 200,000 of our fellow Americans and
sickened millions more, including our commander in chief.
While we battle this new public health threat in our midst, the
sad reality is that we’ve been in a fight with breast cancer for decades
now. This deadly disease has impacted millions of American
lives, but we have the ability within all of us to stay ahead of it,
and knock it out early, by knowing the facts.
Nearly one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed
with it in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.
Breast cancer is also the second-leading cause of death
among women, behind only lung cancer.
Yet there remains plenty of hope in surviving breast
cancer thanks to advances in modern medicine and technology
which have both led to earlier detection of the
disease and countless lives saved.
As you read this, there are currently 3.5 million
breast cancer survivors living in the United States, the
American Cancer Society noted. This includes women
who are currently battling the illness and those who
have overcome it completely.
In the pages of this issue, we offer you important
information about breast cancer, how local medical
professionals are helping survivors beat the illness,
and steps you can take to protect yourself and those
whom you care about.
We hope this issue, like our “pink papers” of years
past, inspires you to pay closer attention to your health
and provides some assurance that not all hope is lost
with a doctor’s diagnosis.
With greater awareness toward breast cancer, we can
better understand our risk factors and seek out medical
professionals for examinations and tests. Early detection
and treatment gives all a greater chance at overcoming
breast cancer and living longer, healthier lives.
Together, with greater knowledge of how to beat breast cancer,
we can win the fight.
Stay strong. Stay proud. Stay safe!
Victoria Schneps
Joshua Schneps
Co-Publishers
