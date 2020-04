Volume 40 Number 15 April 17-23, 2020 BXTIMES.COM 75¢ CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING THROGGS NECK, PELHAM BAY, COUNTRY CLUB, CITY ISLAND, WESTCHESTER SQUARE, MORRIS PARK, VAN NEST, PELHAM PARKWAY, CASTLE HILL, ALLERTON FUNDING THE BRONX Relief effort provides $10M for borough Charter Successes in remote learning. P6 Giovanni’s Eatery to shutter. P2 Story on page 3 /BXTIMES.COM