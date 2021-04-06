Volume 41 Number 5 Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2021
STREET VENDORS:
WHERE DO YOU STAND?
Fierce debate rages amongst politicians and Bronx residents over whether a bill should be passed to expand
the number of neighborhood street vendor licenses from 5,000 to 9,000. Page 22 REUTERS
