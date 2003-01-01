Volume 41 Number 4 Jan. 22-28, 2021
SYMBOL OF REMEMBRANCE
On Jan 16., Councilman Mark Gjonaj, the Bronx Parks Department, and the Throggs Neck BID planted a
beautiful spruce tree at DeRosa O’Boyle Triangle. The tree is a marker of respect to Ben Randazzo, a longtime
community activist and former chief-of-staff for Assemblyman Michael R. Benedetto, and in honor of
all the First Responders and countless victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Page 26
Photos by John Marano
