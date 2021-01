Volume 41 Number 4 Jan. 22-28, 2021 BXTIMES.COM 75¢ CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING THROGGS NECK, PELHAM BAY, COUNTRY CLUB, CITY ISLAND, WESTCHESTER SQUARE, MORRIS PARK, VAN NEST, PELHAM PARKWAY, CASTLE HILL, ALLERTON SYMBOL OF REMEMBRANCE On Jan 16., Councilman Mark Gjonaj, the Bronx Parks Department, and the Throggs Neck BID planted a beautiful spruce tree at DeRosa O’Boyle Triangle. The tree is a marker of respect to Ben Randazzo, a longtime community activist and former chief-of-staff for Assemblyman Michael R. Benedetto, and in honor of all the First Responders and countless victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Page 26 Photos by John Marano BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM HURRY UP AND NOMINATE! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE CAR WASHES, CARPENTERS, CALAMARI & MUCH MORE AT BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM CALL 718-260-2554 WITH ANY QUESTIONS 2021 /BXTIMES.COM