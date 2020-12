BXTIMES.COM SERVING THROGGS NECK, PELHAM BAY, COUNTRY CLUB, CITY ISLAND, WESTCHESTER SQUARE, MORRIS PARK, VAN NEST, PELHAM PARKWAY, CASTLE HILL, ALLERTON SANTA VISITS WSBID Alondra Ojeda sits with Santa during his visit to the Westchester Square BID. More photos on page 28 Volume 41 Number 1 Jan. 1-7, 2021 75¢ CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM Photo by Cappytann BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM 2021 HURRY UP AND NOMINATE! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE CAR WASHES, CARPENTERS, CALAMARI & MUCH MORE AT BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM CALL 718-260-2554 WITH ANY QUESTIONS /BXTIMES.COM