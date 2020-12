BXTIMES.COM Volume 26 Number X50 December 11-17, 2020 FREE CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY UPLIFTING BREWS Bronx Brewery collabs on new IPA. Page 46 Josue Caceres and Amaurys Grullon. Photo courtesy of Bronx Brewery BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM HURRY UP AND NOMINATE! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE CAR WASHES, CARPENTERS, CALAMARI & MUCH MORE AT BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM CALL 718-260-2554 WITH ANY QUESTIONS 2021 /BXTIMES.COM