Find & Post Local Jobs Free at BXTIMES.COM/JOBS BXTIMES.COM Volume 27 Number 48 Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2021 FREE SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY MORE MEALS Turkey giveaways highlight food insecurity PAGE 16 Bronx STATS YOUR 76 PAGE GUIDE TO THE BRONX - FREE INSIDE Bronx STATS YOUR GUIDE TO THE BRONX November 2021 REVISED & EXPANDED Edition Through The Eyes Of The Bronx: SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM Metro Optics Photo Adrian Childress /JOBS