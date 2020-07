BXTIMES.COM Volume 26 Number 28 July 10-16, 2020 FREE CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY CANCEL RENT Rally calls for eviction courts to remain closed in 2020. Page 2. Photo by Miriam Quinones NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE PIZZA PARLORS, PLASTIC SURGEONS, PET GROOMERS & MUCH MORE THROUGH DECEMBER 31st AT BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM CALL 718-260-2554 WITH ANY QUESTIONS BESTOF.BRONXTIMES.COM 2021 /BXTIMES.COM