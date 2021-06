BXTIMES.COM Volume 27 Number 26 June 25-July 1, 2021 FREE SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY INSIDE: Celebrating the graduating class of 2021 PAGE 25 ELECTION 2021 Results pour in for mayor, Bronx BP PAGE 2 Bronx resident Chase Krug hold up his “I Voted” sticker after casting his ballot. Photo by Dean Moses Local Adult Learners Save 30% on Tuition Express Admission Day: July 14 Visit: fordham.edu/goodneighbor /BXTIMES.COM