The NYC Primary is June 22 - Learn About Every Candidate BXTIMES.COM Volume 27 Number 25 June 18-24, 2021 FREE BREAKING LOCAL NEWS AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY Fernando Cabrera for Bronx Borough President For Affordability. For Public Safety. For Jobs & Economic Recovery. For the Bronx. V O T E JUNE 22 ND Paid for by Fernando Cabrera for New York Fernandocabreraforbronx.com BronxforCabrera /BXTIMES.COM