Volume 26 Number 24
June 12-18, 2020 FREE
CITY ISLAND URGES CHANGE
Residents protest against police brutality and racism
Einstein
$1 million grant for
COVID-19 research. P6
Police
reform
Biaggi legislation.
P2
COVID
testing
Sedgwick Avenue.
P16
see page 3
Steve Swieciki marches with other attendees at a rally against violence and racism on May 6, on City Island. Swieciki along with Abby Rosenswalke hosted the event that gave
the opportunity for attendees and community members to speak their minds, respectively. Photo by Jewel Webber
