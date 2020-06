BXTIMES.COM Volume 26 Number 24 June 12-18, 2020 FREE CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY CITY ISLAND URGES CHANGE Residents protest against police brutality and racism Einstein $1 million grant for COVID-19 research. P6 Police reform Biaggi legislation. P2 COVID testing Sedgwick Avenue. P16 see page 3 Steve Swieciki marches with other attendees at a rally against violence and racism on May 6, on City Island. Swieciki along with Abby Rosenswalke hosted the event that gave the opportunity for attendees and community members to speak their minds, respectively. Photo by Jewel Webber /BXTIMES.COM