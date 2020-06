BXTIMES.COM Volume 26 Number 23 June 5-11, 2020 FREE CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY A CALL FOR PEACE Officials request peaceful protests on Fordham Rd. following George Floyd’s murder Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez and Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr See page 10. Photo courtesy of Diaz’s offi ce Dr. Noel Lawson Obituary. P18 Zerega CB 10 and ICNA feed community. P2 Wakefi eld Community outraged at DHS for shelter. P14 /BXTIMES.COM