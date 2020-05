BXTIMES.COM Volume 26 Number 22 May 29-June 4, 2020 FREE CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY SHINING BRIGHT KIPP HS students accepted to top schools KIPP NYC College Prep High School, send 90 percent of its seniors to college. See page 14 Photo courtesy of KIPP Bronx Tennis Bronx teams to play in Virginia. P6 Wakefi eld Shelter Opens without notifi cation. P3 TN Ferry Service cuts won’t affect expansion. P2 /BXTIMES.COM