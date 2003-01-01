BXTIMES.COM
Volume 26 Number 14
April 3-9, 2020 FREE
CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM
SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY
THANK YOU!
Health team heroes at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi work around
the clock to keep Bronx residents safe from coronavirus
Photo courtesy Jacobi Medical Center
Is being cooped up getting
you down? Check out our
local list of scenic outdoor
workout spots. Page 4
Local pharmacist on eff orts to
maintain this essential
service. Page 6
Lawsuit fi led by juvenile
detention centers to
release at-risk youths.
Page 16
/BXTIMES.COM
/BXTIMES.COM