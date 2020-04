BXTIMES.COM Volume 26 Number 14 April 3-9, 2020 FREE CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY THANK YOU! Health team heroes at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi work around the clock to keep Bronx residents safe from coronavirus Photo courtesy Jacobi Medical Center Is being cooped up getting you down? Check out our local list of scenic outdoor workout spots. Page 4 Local pharmacist on eff orts to maintain this essential service. Page 6 Lawsuit fi led by juvenile detention centers to release at-risk youths. Page 16 /BXTIMES.COM