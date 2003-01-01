BXTIMES.COM
Volume 27 Number 11
March 12-18, 2021 FREE
CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM
SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY
VACCINE CASE
Doctors, lawyers, judges and other courthouse staff demand vaccinations
due to high-risk jobs. Page 16
From left to right: Marvin Ray Raskin, representing 18B Panel and private criminal defense lawyers; Peter Jones, Attorney-in-Charge of the Bronx Criminal Defense Practice
for Legal Aid Society; Justine Olderman, Executive Director of The Bronx Defenders; Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark; Hon. George Grasso, Supervising Judge of Bronx
Criminal Court; Hon. Julio Rodriguez III, Administrative Judge of Bronx County Supreme Court. Courtesy of the BXDA
BRONX CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 11 AND 15
SPECIAL ELECTION DEBATES
MEET THE CANDIDATES
REGISTER AT WWW.POLITICSNY.COM/DEBATES
/BXTIMES.COM
/BXTIMES.COM
/DEBATES