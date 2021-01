BXTIMES.COM Volume 27 Number 4 Jan. 22-28, 2021 FREE CHECK OUT OUR NEW WEBSITE AT BXTIMES.COM SERVING PARKCHESTER, HUNTS POINT, FORDHAM SOUTH, GRAND CONCOURSE, FORDHAM NORTH, BRONX NORTH, CO-OP CITY EVERY PENNY COUNTS Hunt’s Point Market workers’ strike continues as these essential employees fi ght management for a pay raise upgrade from 32 cents to $1 per hour. They were supported onsite by Teamsters 202, Assemblywomen Septimo and Fernandez, and Council Members Gibson and Salamanca. Page 2 Photo byJohn Zaccaro BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM HURRY UP AND NOMINATE! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE CAR WASHES, CARPENTERS, CALAMARI & MUCH MORE AT BESTOF.BXTIMES.COM CALL 718-260-2554 WITH ANY QUESTIONS 2021 /BXTIMES.COM