Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2020
Queens Farm partners with Queens College for
annual food drive to support CUNY students
BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED
As the COVID-19 public
health crisis has created even
more demand for food pantries
across the city, Queens
Farm is continuing its work to
feed New Yorkers through its
annual food drive to support
CUNY students.
The food drive began on
Monday, Nov. 9, and will run
through Thursday, Dec. 31, in
partnership with the Queens
College Knights Table Food
Pantry to help feed food-insecure
students.
Queens College President
Frank Wu expressed his appreciation
for Jennifer Weprin,
executive director of
Queens Farm, and her staff
in support of the college’s food
pantry.
“The services of the pantry
— which provides food
access for all CUNY students
in need, free of stigma — are
even more vital now as we
continue to adapt to COVID-
19-imposed challenges,” Wu
said. “Our students benefit
from both the tangible results
of our partnership with the
Queens Farm and the cooperative
model that it provides
— an approach that is needed
now more than ever.”
Queens Farm is encouraging
visitors, neighbors and the
general public to stop by the
Farm Store and drop off packaged,
shelf-stable, healthy food
to support CUNY students and
their families.
“No one should go hungry.
CUNY students represent
the future of New York City.
Together, Queens Farm and
Queens College can feed tummies
and feed minds,” said
Weprin. “This food drive is
an extension of our work to
help feed New Yorkers. We
invite the community to join
Photo courtesy of Queens College
healthy food to support CUNY students and their families. Photo courtesy of Queens College
us to serve those in need this
season.”
In July, Timothy Hunter,
chairperson of CUNY University
Student Senate and Student
Trustee of CUNY’s board
of trustees, testified before the
New York State Senate on the
impact of COVID-19 on higher
education.
Their testimony noted
that according to the Healthy
CUNY Survey regarding the
impact of COVID-19 on CUNY
students, levels of worry about
running out of food due to
lack of money were more than
three times higher in 2020
than in 2018; students also cut
or skipped meals due to lack of
money at higher rates.
Additionally, they noted
that students reported having
gone hungry often or sometimes
more frequently in 2020.
According to the testimony, 70
percent of students reported a
decrease in income for other
members of their households
and 54 percent reported a decrease
in their own income
due to the coronavirus.
Queens Farm is collecting
donations of packaged, shelfstable,
healthy food including
canned fish and lean meats;
nut butters; soups and stews;
whole grain bread; cereal and
crackers; dried rice; noodles
and pasta; oatmeal; canned or
dried beans; sauces and gravy;
packaged fruit and vegetables;
and shelf-stable milk.
Expired food will not be accepted.
Anyone interested in
donating to support the food
drive can stop by the Queens
Farm Store during regular
operating hours: Monday
through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3
p.m., from Nov. 9 through Dec.
31.
Queens Farm is closed on
Christmas Day and is open
until 2 p.m. on Dec. 24. Daily
admission is free and the site
is accessible.
For more information, visit
QueensFarm.org.
Reach reporter Carlotta
Mohamed by e-mail at cmohamed@
schnepsmedia.com or
by phone at (718) 260–4526.
