GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM Your Neighborhood — Your News® ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK • LITTLE NECK LEDGER • WHITESTONE TIMES Nov. 20-Nov. 26, 2020 Four-alarm fire rips through downtown Flushing businesses Firefighters at the scene of a four-alarm fire in Downtown Flushing. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell BY ROBERT POZARYCKI Firefighters labored for more than six hours to put out a stubborn, four-alarm fire that began late on Friday, Nov. 13, and wound up several storefronts in Downtown Flushing. The Fire Department said one member of the department suffered minor injuries while battling the inferno that began at 11:01 p.m. inside 136-11 38th Ave., which houses a hair salon on the top of the two-story, attached building. Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the secondfloor hair salon as firefighters worked around it to reach the fire and put it out. Firefighters from Ladder Company 138 wait for water as heavy smoke pushes from the I Show Hair Salon during a fouralarm fire at 111-36 38th Ave. in Flushing early Saturday morning. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell) According to FDNY sources, the fire began in the basement and then quickly spread to the upper floors and an adjoining building. The four-alarm event brought out 39 FDNY units with 168 members on duty, along with the 109th Precinct and EMS units. The injured firefighter was brought to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment, FDNY sources said. No civilian injuries were reported. Firefighters finally brought the inferno under control at about 5:11 a.m. Saturday morning. The cause was not immediately known, and the FDNY Marshals are now investigating. Reach reporter Robert Pozarycki by e-mail at rpozarycki@qns.com or by phone at (718) 260-4549. Vol. 86 No. 47 44 total pages link