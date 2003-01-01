GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Nov. 20-Nov. 26, 2020
Four-alarm fire rips through
downtown Flushing businesses
Firefighters at the scene of a four-alarm fire in Downtown Flushing. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
BY ROBERT POZARYCKI
Firefighters labored for more
than six hours to put out a stubborn,
four-alarm fire that began
late on Friday, Nov. 13, and
wound up several storefronts in
Downtown Flushing.
The Fire Department said
one member of the department
suffered minor injuries while
battling the inferno that began
at 11:01 p.m. inside 136-11 38th
Ave., which houses a hair salon
on the top of the two-story,
attached building.
Heavy smoke was seen
pouring out of the secondfloor
hair salon as firefighters
worked around it to reach the
fire and put it out.
Firefighters from Ladder
Company 138 wait for water as
heavy smoke pushes from the I
Show Hair Salon during a fouralarm
fire at 111-36 38th Ave. in
Flushing early Saturday morning.
(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
According to FDNY sources,
the fire began in the basement
and then quickly spread to the
upper floors and an adjoining
building. The four-alarm event
brought out 39 FDNY units with
168 members on duty, along
with the 109th Precinct and
EMS units.
The injured firefighter was
brought to Elmhurst Hospital
for treatment, FDNY sources
said. No civilian injuries were
reported.
Firefighters finally brought
the inferno under control
at about 5:11 a.m. Saturday
morning. The cause was not
immediately known, and
the FDNY Marshals are now
investigating.
