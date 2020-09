GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM Your Neighborhood — Your News® ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK • LITTLE NECK LEDGER • WHITESTONE TIMES Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2020 Northeast Queens community affairs offi cer spied on Tibetan community for the Chinese government: Feds A PLEA FOR HELP Teachers from Cardozo High School held a rally on Sept. 17, to call on the DOE to address their staffing needs before the start of the school year. See story on Page 2. Photo by William Artuso BY ROBERT POZARYCKI A community affairs officer assigned to a Queens police precinct found himself in handcuffs Monday for allegedly doubling as a secret agent for the Chinese government who worked to infiltrate the local Tibetan community, federal prosecutors announced. By day, Baimadajie Angwang, 33, worked out of the 111th Precinct Community Affairs Unit as a liaison between officers and residents in the northeastern Queens neighborhoods they patrol — and also served as a U.S. Army reserve based in Fort Dix, N.J., where he gained “secret” level security clearance. But Angwang’s side gig, according to acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme, was serving as a sleeper agent for China’s communist government. The criminal complaint alleges that Angwang has worked with two members of the Chinese consulate in New York since 2018 to provide information on activities of Tibetans living in the New York City area. Angwang is now charged fraud, making false statements and obstructing an official proceeding. “As alleged in this federal with acting as a foreign agent complaint, Baimadajie Angwang without prior notification of violated every oath he the U.S. attorney general, wire took in this country. One to Vol. 86 No. 39 28 total pages the United States, another to the U.S. Army, and a third to this Police Department,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “From the earliest stages of this investigation, the NYPD’s Intelligence and Internal Affairs bureaus worked closely with the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division to make sure this individual would be brought to justice.” Angwang, who resides in Williston Park in Long Island, came to the U.S. on a cultural exchange visa and overstayed a second visa, eventually becoming a naturalized citizen after seeking asylum in the U.S. In his asylum claim, the officer alleged that he had suffered arrest and torture at the hands of the Chinese government. In reality, the criminal complaint charged that Angwang allegedly worked with Chinese consulate officials to report on the activities of ethnic Tibetans living in New York, and to recruit Tibetans as possible intelligence sources. Federal prosecutors said that Angwang had “familial and financial ties” to the communist Chinese government; his father is a retired member of the party and the People’s Liberation Army, while his brother currently serves as an army reservist in China, and his mother is a retired government official. Through an investigation, federal agents learned of an October 2018 call in which Angwang allegedly informed a Chinese consulate official about the opening of a new Tibetan community center in Queens, and suggested that they visit it together. Read more on QNS.com. VOTE NOW! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PIZZA PARLORS, PLASTIC SURGEONS, PET GROOMERS & MUCH MORE THROUGH OCTOBER 26TH AT 2021 BESTOF.QNS.COM To see winners and keep up to date with the competition, follow us @bestoftheboro /QNS.COM