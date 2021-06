GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM June 11-June 17, 2021 Your Neighborhood — Your News® ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK • LITTLE NECK LEDGER • WHITESTONE TIMES !" !#$ Tony Avella !"! # $% & ' (( Vol. 87 No. 24 48 total pages /QNS.COM