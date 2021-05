GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM Your Neighborhood — Your News® ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK • LITTLE NECK LEDGER • WHITESTONE TIMES May 7-May 13, 2021 MARCHING AGAINST HATE BY GABRIELE HOLTERMANN A slew of elected officials and prominent community leaders, members of the AAPI community, and their allies gathered for a rally and ensuing march outside Flushing Town Hall on May 2 to support the Asian American community. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the AAPI community has been the victim of 3,800 reported anti-Asian hate crimes nationwide. New York City has seen a sharp increase in hate crimes of 223 percent from the same time last year. Just over a week ago, Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant, was so viciously beaten while collecting cans in Manhattan that he now is in a coma and fighting for his life. On the second day of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month,Queens Borough President Donovan Richards sent a strong message from the world’s borough that Queens will not be complicit or sit on the sidelines as neighbors face violence or injustice, no matter their culture or sexuality. Addressing the crowd of about 1,000, Richards said he would not allow racists to win the war against humanity and urged everyone to continue to speak out against hate and protect those who are afraid for their lives. “As I look out into this crowd, I see the best in us,” said Richards, invoking late NYC Mayor Asians Americans and allies rally against Asian hate in Flushing on May 2, 2021. David Dinkins, who described New York City as a gorgeous mosaic. “Because here in Queens County, we celebrate our diversity. In Queens, we understand that our diversity is our strength. We understand that there’s no division where there is togetherness. So today, we show the world that.You all here are showing the world, just that you belong here. We belong here. This is our city. This is our borough.” Rev. Al Sharpton emphasized that hate is wrong, no matter who the victim is, and called on leaders to speak up. “We don’t need to send a message. We need to come and bring the message. When Blacks attack Asians, Black leaders need to stand up. When whites attack others, whites need to stand up,” Sharpton said. “I have come to tell you that we are not going to stand by and allow hate between Photo by Gabriele Holtermann one another. You can’t fight hate against one without fighting hate against all.” Unlike his preceding speakers, who greeted with cheers from the crowd, Mayor de Blasio’s reception was more subdued, drawing some boos. He reminded everyone that New York City is a great place because of the contributions Asian Americans have made to the city. “So anyone who hates Asian Americans hates New York City, too; hates America, too. You won’t be accepted in New York City again. Hey, get the hell out here. You don’t belong in New York City,” the mayor said before promising that perpetrators who commit hate crimes would be fully prosecuted. State Senator John Liu was impressed with the crowd size assembled outside Flushing Town Hall, describing it as the biggest gathering he has seen in Flushing. Exasperated, he asked how anyone could beat another human being so viciously. He said that the Asian Americans weren’t subhumans, but mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles and Americans. He also said that bigotry and discrimination were the results of ignorance and that, besides prosecution, education had to be part of the solution combating hate crimes. After a heap of speeches, Congresswoman Grace Meng wrapped up the rally before the march. Meng, who introduced the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which the Senate passed on April 22 with the support of Senators Schumer and Hirono, thanked those who have supported the AAPI community for the last year. But she also reminded the Asian American community that it has to support other communities faced with racism. Vol. 87 No. 19 44 total pages Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates /Debates