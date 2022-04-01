GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Councilwoman Sandra Ung and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez meet with local
community members in Flushing to discuss transportation issues on Friday, April 1, 2022. See story on Page 16.
Photo by Paul Frangipane
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS
Rosa’s Pizza set to
open at Bay Terrace
Shopping Center
Queens-based chain to replace Jack’s
BY ETHAN MARSHALL
The Queens-based pizza chain Rosa’s Pizza
will be opening at the Bay Terrace Shopping
Center sometime this spring in the spot previously
occupied by Jack’s Pizza.
Until recently, there were rumors Cord Meyer,
the company that owns the shopping center, intended
to open a new pizza place there to replace
Jack’s, which closed its doors in January after an
alleged rental dispute with Cord Meyer. Jack’s had
operated there for nearly 50 years before closing its
doors.
Founded in 1975, Rosa’s Pizza has since expanded
from Maspeth to nine locations across Brooklyn
and Queens. Rosa’s Pizza co-owner Charlie Troia
said the location is expected to open within the
next “several months.”
In addition to taking over the storefront where
Jack’s once stood, Rosa’s will also occupy one next
to it.
According to Troia, the decision to open a location
at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center is based,
in part, on a desire to expand the chain eastward.
He also said the busy shopping center was a
great fit for the large location they will have.
According to Cord Meyer and Rosa’s, they hope
to have the doors opened by around Memorial Day.
“We look forward to welcoming Rosa’s Pizza to
the Bay Terrace Shopping Center,” a Cord Meyer
spokesperson told QNS. “We anticipate that Rosa’s
will open later this spring, occupying a larger, improved
space and offering an expanded menu to accommodate
our neighbors and shoppers.”
