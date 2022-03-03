GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Feb. 25 - March 3, 2022
Little Neck Marine Reservist charged with storming
Capitol allegedly sold fake vaccination cards: Feds
BY BILL PARRY
A U.S. Marine Corps Reservist
from Little Neck, who
was arrested in October and
charged with taking part in
the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in
Washington, D.C., was arrested
by federal agents last week
and charged in a separate case
for allegedly conspiring to sell
hundreds of counterfeit COVID
19 vaccination cards to his
fellow reservists, according to
federal prosecutors.
An indictment was unsealed
in Brooklyn charging
Jia Liu, 26, and Steven Rodriguez,
a fellow reservist from
Long Island, with conspiring
to commit forgery in connection
with their scheme to
distribute and sell phony vax
cards. Liu was additionally
charged with conspiring to
defraud the Department of Defense
for providing the card to
fellow reservists.
“As alleged, by deliberately
distributing fraudulent COVID
19 vaccination cards to the
unvaccinated, the defendants
put military and other communities
at risk of contracting
a virus that has already
claimed nearly 1 million lives
in this country,” U.S. Attorney
Breon Peace said. “This office
remains committed to rooting
out and prosecuting those
individuals who threaten our
public health and safety for
profit.”
The indictment alleges
that from at least March 2021
to February 2022, Liu and Rodriguez
conspired to steal and
forge COVID-19 vaccination
cards to falsely record persons
as immunized with vaccines
that protect against COVID
19, when in reality, they
had not been immunized. In
addition to selling stolen and
false cards to unvaccinated
Little Neck resident Jia Liu, already charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested and charged in a COVID-19
vaccination card fraud scheme, according to federal prosecutors. Photo courtesy of U.S. Attorney Offi ce for the Eastern District of New York
persons, Liu and Rodriguez
also conspired to enter false
COVID-19 vaccination records
into New York state databases,
allowing unvaccinated
individuals to receive the Excelsior
Pass, which displays a
user’s vaccination status in a
digital app.
According to court documents,
Lin purchased blank
COVID-19 vaccination cards
from Rodriguez, and then
forged and distributed them
to buyers and other co-conspirators
for a profit. Liu
also directed buyers to meet
Rodriguez in person at the
healthcare clinic to purchase
fraudulent cards. Rodriguez
would meet the buyer, but
instead of administering the
vaccine, he destroyed a vial of
a vaccine intended to be used
on a patient.
He then provided a forged
COVID-19 vaccination card
to the buyer, making it falsely
appear that the buyer had received
a dose of the vaccine.
He further made entries in
the immunization databases
falsely indicating that the
buyer had been vaccinated.
After the U.S. Department
of Defense imposed a
requirement that all active
and reserve military service
members be vaccinated
against COVID-19, from August
2021 to January 2022,
Liu created and distributed
false COVID-19 vaccination
cards to United States
Marine Corps reservists to
help them evade vaccination
requirements.
The defendants promoted
their scheme through messages
on encrypted messaging
applications and on
social media. They referred
to COVID-19 vaccination
cards using code names,
such as “gift cards,” “Cardi
Bs,” “Christmas cards” and
“Pokemon cards.” The defendants
distributed at least 300
stolen or false COVID-19 vaccination
cards and created
more than 70 false entries in
the immunization databases.
“The COVID-19 vaccination
card fraud scheme allegedly
perpetrated by Liu and
Rodriguez resulted in more
than 300 stolen or false vaccination
cards circulating
throughout the community,
and in the destruction of
multiple doses of a vaccine
intended to protect people
from the most severe effects
of the virus,” FBI Special
Agent-in-Charge Michael
J. Driscoll said. “Schemers
who defraud the government
in any way — and profit
from pocketing the funds
— will continue to be held
accountable.”
If convicted, Liu and Rodriguez
face up to 10 years in
prison.
