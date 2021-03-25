GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Blaze blasts through Flushing home, claims life of father and his 6-year-old son
Feb. 19-Feb. 25, 2021
BY ROBERT POZARYCKI
Tragedy struck a Flushing family on Monday morning
when a house fire claimed the life of a father and
his 6-year-old son, and left another child fighting for his
life.T
he Fire Department said the blaze broke out at
about 1:12 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, inside the first floor
of a two-story home on 157th Street between 45th and
46th avenues in Flushing.
Sixty firefighters from 12 units responded to the inferno,
along with the 109th Precinct. While battling the
inferno, police said, firefighters found 65-year-old Stephen
Blumling and his 6-year-old son Shawn Blumling
inside the residence, unconscious and unresponsive.
Both victims were pulled from the home, but were
pronounced dead by EMS units.
Firefighters also rescued another 6-year-old boy,
believed to be related to the victims, with burns to his
body. Paramedics rushed him to Jacobi Hospital in the
Bronx, where he’s listed in stable condition.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while
battling the blaze, the Fire Department said. They
were brought to local hospitals for treatment of their i
njuries.
The blaze was finally brought under control at about
2:22 a.m. Monday morning. Fire marshals are now
investigating what ignited the deadly inferno.
Fire marshals at the scene of a fatal fire in Flushing. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
