GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Your Neighborhood — Your News®
ALSO COVERING AUBURNDALE, COLLEGE POINT, DOUGLASTON, GLEN OAKS, FLORAL PARK
• LITTLE NECK LEDGER
• WHITESTONE TIMES
Feb. 18 - Feb. 24, 2022
‘WHEN IN ROAM’
Queens native opens new sports bar and restaurant in Forest Hills in time for Super Bowl
BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED
Roam a new sports bar
and restaurant, opened its
doors in Forest Hills on Friday,
Feb. 11, just in time for
the Super Bowl.
The eatery, located at
107-12 70th Rd., will serve
crave-worthy American
fare, beers, cocktails and
more. According to its owners,
Roam aims to act as
a “living room” for locals
complete with live music,
entertainment and nightly
specials.
“We are so excited about the
support we received and are
looking forward to becoming a
pillar in the Forest Hills community,”
said Manish Chadha,
co-owner of Roam.
Chadha, a Rego Park resident,
co-owns three Queensbased
family Singas Famous
Pizza franchises in Forest
Hills, Kew Gardens and
Corona.
He also co-owns Mini-
Burger and Zeppola Italian
Bakery, which will open at
the Venetian in Las Vegas
this month.
Roam, which was previously
occupied by a pizzeria
called Numero 28, is a
spacious 1,800-square-foot
sports bar and restaurant
with an oversized bar featuring
a massive “When in
Roam” spray-painted graffiti
wall from street artist
Alex Smetsky in addition to
its 10 TVs inside and three
outside.
The venue includes indoor
seating for 48 people,
including 16 seats at the bar
with an additional 20 heated
seats outdoors.
Roam opened its doors in Forest Hills on Friday, Feb. 11. Photos courtesy of Roam
Sean Olnowich, who was
born and raised in Queens
and has been cooking global
New York cuisine for over 20
years, is the consulting chef
at the venue.
Olnowich was the chef
and partner of the esteemed
Gramercy Park Carriage
House restaurant, The
House, for 14 years. Olnowich
is currently the chef
and partner of the newly
opened Meso Beach House
in Delray Beach, Florida,
as well as the president of
S.O. Hospitality Group, a
boutique, all-encompassing
hospitality consulting company,
which is responsible
for over 40 ground-up openings
in New York, Chicago
and Aspen.
Olnowich will now bring
his talents to Roam in the
borough where he grew
up. Olnowich was named a
James Beard Foundation
honoree and was featured as
a culinary expert on Paramount
TV’s “Bar Rescue”
and a finalist on Food Network’s
hit show “Chopped.”
Roam has an extensive
menu of delectable bar bites
including tossed wings,
tossed boneless wings, Caesar
salad, a variety of dips
including guacamole, salsa
and spinach and artichoke.
Munchies include a hot pretzel
with cheese and mustard,
calamari, chicken tenders,
kung pao chicken or cauliflower,
mozzarella sticks,
french fries and onion rings.
Burgers and sandwiches
include a hamburger, grilled
or fried chicken sandwich
and veggies with all of the
options and sauces available.
Flatbreads include
Margherita, pepperoni,
mushroom with truffle oil
and buffalo chicken with
onion. After dinner, patrons
at Roam can order up a delicious
dessert to finish the
night on a sweet note.
Roam will have eight
beers on tap in addition to
house-made red sangria.
There will also be an extensive
cocktail menu and wine
offerings.
Specialty cocktails are
$12 and include winter old
fashioned, spicy margarita,
espresso martini, hot toddy,
Irish coffee and Moscow
mule.
Roam’s regular opening
hours are 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Mondays through Wednesdays
and from noon to 1
a.m. on Thursdays through
Sundays.
Reach reporter Carlotta
Mohamed by e-mail at
cmohamed@schnepsmedia.
com or by phone at (718) 260–
4526.
Vol. 88 No. 7 40 total pages
/QNS.COM
link