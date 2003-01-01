GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Jan. 7 - Jan. 13, 2022
NYPD offi cers make holidays bright
at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children
BY JENNA BAGCAL
Officers from the New York
City Police Department continued
an annual holiday tradition
this year with a special
visit to St. Mary’s Hospital for
Children in Bayside.
On Monday, Dec. 20, New
York’s Finest and the K9 unit
joined patients and families
for the festive day, which featured
a socially distanced car
parade, an aerial flyover and
gifts from Santa Claus.
NYPD officers also treated
St. Mary’s healthcare workers
with a free breakfast delivery.
St. Mary’s Healthcare System
for Children has been a
lifesaving institution for children
for over 145 years. The
Bayside hospital is the only
center for pediatric long-term
and rehabilitative care in the
region.
In addition to its in-patient
hospital facility, children with
complex medical conditions
also receive home care services
and community programs.
Visit QNS.com to see more
photos from the holiday
event. Photos courtesy of St. Mary’s Hospital for Children
